Bank of Montreal Q4 adjusted earnings of C$2.41 per share

(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at C$1.58 billion, or C$2.37 per share. This compares with C$1.19 billion, or C$1.78 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Bank of Montreal reported adjusted earnings of C$1.61 billion or C$2.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to C$5.99 billion from C$6.09 billion last year.

Bank of Montreal earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$1.61 Bln. vs. C$1.61 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$2.41 vs. C$2.43 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$5.99 Bln vs. C$6.09 Bln last year.

