Bank of Montreal Q3 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

August 29, 2023 — 05:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$1.454 billion, or C$1.97 per share. This compares with C$1.365 billion, or C$1.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Bank of Montreal reported adjusted earnings of C$2.037 billion or C$2.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$3.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.0% to C$7.929 billion from C$6.099 billion last year.

Bank of Montreal earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$1.454 Bln. vs. C$1.365 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.97 vs. C$1.95 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$3.13 -Revenue (Q3): C$7.929 Bln vs. C$6.099 Bln last year.

