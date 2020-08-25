Bank of Montreal Q3 adjusted earnings of C$1.85 per share

(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) reported a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at C$1.23 billion, or C$1.81 per share. This compares with C$1.56 billion, or C$2.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Bank of Montreal reported adjusted earnings of C$1.26 billion or C$1.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to C$7.19 billion from C$6.67 billion last year.

Bank of Montreal earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): C$1.26 Bln. vs. C$1.58 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.85 vs. C$2.38 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$7.19 Bln vs. C$6.67 Bln last year.

