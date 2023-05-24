Bank of Montreal Q2 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$1.06 billion, or C$1.30 per share. This compares with C$4.76 billion, or C$7.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Bank of Montreal reported adjusted earnings of C$2.22 billion or C$2.93 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.4% to C$8.44 billion from C$9.32 billion last year.

Bank of Montreal earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$1.06 Bln. vs. C$4.76 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.30 vs. C$7.13 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$8.44 Bln vs. C$9.32 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.