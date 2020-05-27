Bank of Montreal Q2 adjusted earnings of C$1.04 per share

(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled C$0.69 billion, or C$1.00 per share. This compares with C$1.50 billion, or C$2.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Bank of Montreal reported adjusted earnings of C$0.72 billion or C$1.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.3% to C$5.26 billion from C$6.21 billion last year.

Bank of Montreal earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): C$0.72 Bln. vs. C$1.52 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.04 vs. C$2.30 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$5.26 Bln vs. C$6.21 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.