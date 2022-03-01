Bank of Montreal Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$2.93 billion, or C$4.43 per share. This compares with C$2.02 billion, or C$3.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Bank of Montreal reported adjusted earnings of C$2.58 billion or C$3.89 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to C$7.72 billion from C$6.98 billion last year.

Bank of Montreal earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$2.93 Bln. vs. C$2.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$4.43 vs. C$3.03 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$7.72 Bln vs. C$6.98 Bln last year.

