Bank of Montreal Q1 adjusted earnings of C$2.41 per share

(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings came in at C$1.59 billion, or C$2.37 per share. This compares with C$1.51 billion, or C$2.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Bank of Montreal reported adjusted earnings of C$1.62 billion or C$2.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to C$6.75 billion from C$6.52 billion last year.

Bank of Montreal earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): C$1.62 Bln. vs. C$1.54 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$2.41 vs. C$2.32 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$6.75 Bln vs. C$6.52 Bln last year.

