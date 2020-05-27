Bank of Montreal profit slumps as credit losses loom

May 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal BMO.TO reported a drop of more than 50% in quarterly profit on Wednesday as it set aside more money to cover potential loan losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

The lender said net income fell to C$689 million ($501.05 million), or C$1 per share, in the second quarter ended April 30 from C$1.49 billion, or C$2.26 per share, a year earlier.

Bank of Montreal set aside C$1.12 billion for future loan losses, vastly higher than C$176 million a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3751 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.