US Markets
BMO

Bank of Montreal profit slumps as credit losses loom

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Bank of Montreal reported a drop of more than 50% in quarterly profit on Wednesday as it set aside more money to cover potential loan losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

May 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal BMO.TO reported a drop of more than 50% in quarterly profit on Wednesday as it set aside more money to cover potential loan losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

The lender said net income fell to C$689 million ($501.05 million), or C$1 per share, in the second quarter ended April 30 from C$1.49 billion, or C$2.26 per share, a year earlier.

Bank of Montreal set aside C$1.12 billion for future loan losses, vastly higher than C$176 million a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3751 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMO

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular