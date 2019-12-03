US Markets

Bank of Montreal profit beats on strength in personal banking

Contributor
C Nivedita Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Bank of Montreal beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strength in its domestic personal and commercial banking unit.

Adds fourth-quarter details, compares results with estimates

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal BMO.TO beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strength in its domestic personal and commercial banking unit.

Net income rose 6% to C$716 million ($538 million) in the unit, the lender's biggest. Personal and commercial banking net income in the U.S. unit was up 6%.

Net income at its wealth management unit jumped 22%.

However, the company's net income fell nearly 30% to C$1.19 billion, or C$1.78 per share, in the fourth quarter, hit by a restructuring charge of C$357 million related to severance and real estate costs.https://reut.rs/2DI7ge5

Excluding items, BMO earned C$2.43 per share, ahead of analysts' expectations of C$2.41 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

BMO set aside C$253 million for credit losses in the quarter ended Oct. 31, up 45% from a year earlier.

($1 = C$1.33)

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Maju Samuel)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 9246;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular