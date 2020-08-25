Bank of Montreal profit beats estimates

TORONTO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal BMO.TO beat analyst estimates for adjusted second-quarter profit on Tuesday, buoyed by increased earnings from its wealth management and capital markets operations.

Canada's fourth-largest lender said net income excluding certain one-off items fell to C$1.26 billion ($953.4 million), or C$1.85 a share, in the three months to July 31, down from C$1.58 billion, or C$2.38, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.71 a share.

($1 = 1.3216 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather Editing by David Goodman )

