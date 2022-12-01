Bank of Montreal Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$4.48 billion, or C$6.51 per share. This compares with C$2.16 billion, or C$3.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Bank of Montreal reported adjusted earnings of C$2.14 billion or C$3.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 60.9% to C$10.57 billion from C$6.57 billion last year.

Bank of Montreal earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$4.48 Bln. vs. C$2.16 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$6.51 vs. C$3.23 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$10.57 Bln vs. C$6.57 Bln last year.

