Bank of Montreal posts lower third-quarter profit

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal BMO.TO posted a lower quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the lender set aside provisions to brace for potential defaults in the face of a challenging economy.

Net income, excluding one-off items, fell to C$2.13 billion ($1.64 billion), or C$3.09 a share, in the three months ended July 31, from C$2.29 billion, or C$3.44 a share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2983 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

