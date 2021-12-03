Bank Of Montreal Plans To Repurchase 22.5 Mln Shares; Raises Quarterly Dividend By 25%

(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO), a Canadian investment bank said on Friday that it intends to repurchase up to 22.5 million of its common shares. Separately, the company also said it raised the quarterly dividend by 25 percent.

The common shares that may be repurchased represent approximately 3.5 percent of the public float of common shares as on November 30.

There were 648.25 million Bank of Montreal common shares issued and outstanding as on November 30, and the public float was 648.07 million common shares.

As part of its latest move, the bank aims to file a notice of intention with the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), and subject to regulatory approvals, the bid would commence following TSX acceptance of the notice and continue for up to one year, Bank of Montreal said in a statement.

In addition, the company has raised its quarterly dividend by 25 percent to $1.33 per share on paid-up common shares for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

The company will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $1.33, per share on February 28, 2022 to common shareholders of record on February 1, 2022. Also, the dividends for the preferred shares will be paid on February 25, to the shareholders of record on February 1.

Meanwhile, the lender reported a surge in its earnings for the fourth quarter. The company's earnings came in at C$2.16 billion, or C$3.23 per share. This compares with C$1.58 billion, or C$2.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7 percent to C$6.57 billion from C$5.99 billion last year.

