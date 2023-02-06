Bank Of Montreal Increases Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

Fintel reports that Bank Of Montreal has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 47.28MM shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 15, 2022 they reported 44.23MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.90% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.82% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities is $6.34. The forecasts range from a low of $5.27 to a high of $8.53. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.82% from its latest reported closing price of $7.36.

The projected annual revenue for Algonquin Power & Utilities is $3,254MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.71.

Fund Sentiment

There are 430 funds or institutions reporting positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AQN is 0.1844%, a decrease of 14.9511%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.49% to 297,620K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 36,504,740 shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,894,775 shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQN by 16.40% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 16,266,941 shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,197,334 shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQN by 10.54% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 13,909,440 shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,548,918 shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQN by 11.21% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 12,249,606 shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,079,575 shares, representing an increase of 9.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQN by 4.53% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 10,893,429 shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,714,171 shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQN by 9.77% over the last quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Background Information



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a Canadian renewable energy and regulated utility conglomerate with assets across North America. Algonquin actively invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and utility businesses, through its two operating subsidiaries: Liberty Power and Liberty Utilities.

