Bank of Montreal eyeing BNP Paribas' U.S. banking unit - Bloomberg News

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canada's Bank of Montreal BMO.TO has expressed interest in buying French bank BNP Paribas SA's BNPP.PA U.S. banking unit, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

