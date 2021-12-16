US Markets
BMO

Bank of Montreal eyeing BNP Paribas' U.S. banking unit - Bloomberg News

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Canada's Bank of Montreal has expressed interest in buying French bank BNP Paribas SA's U.S. banking unit, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canada's Bank of Montreal BMO.TO has expressed interest in buying French bank BNP Paribas SA's BNPP.PA U.S. banking unit, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Sohini.Podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMO

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular