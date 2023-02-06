Bank Of Montreal Cuts Stake in Tricon Residential (TCN)

Fintel reports that Bank Of Montreal has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.10MM shares of Tricon Residential Inc (TCN). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 15, 2022 they reported 18.90MM shares and 6.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.23% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.54% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tricon Residential is $13.11. The forecasts range from a low of $9.62 to a high of $24.31. The average price target represents an increase of 17.54% from its latest reported closing price of $11.15.

The projected annual revenue for Tricon Residential is $580MM, a decrease of 33.53%. The projected annual EPS is $0.43, a decrease of 86.50%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 658 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tricon Residential. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.60%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CA:TCN is 0.3455%, a decrease of 6.7902%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.26% to 350,610K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 21,492,760 shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,963,491 shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCN by 21.80% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 18,117,787 shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 518,141 shares, representing an increase of 97.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCN by 3,605.17% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 14,154,101 shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,561,077 shares, representing an increase of 11.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCN by 9.50% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,078,067 shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,356,836 shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCN by 11.16% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 12,602,740 shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,155,715 shares, representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCN by 5.52% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.