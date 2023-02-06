Bank Of Montreal Cuts Stake in TransAlta (TAC)

Fintel reports that Bank Of Montreal has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.91MM shares of TransAlta Corporation (TAC). This represents 4.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 15, 2022 they reported 13.58MM shares and 5.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.33% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.87% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for TransAlta is $12.18. The forecasts range from a low of $10.56 to a high of $15.68. The average price target represents an increase of 31.87% from its latest reported closing price of $9.24.

The projected annual revenue for TransAlta is $2,289MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.51.

Fund Sentiment

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransAlta. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.57%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TAC is 0.3339%, a decrease of 9.6088%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.04% to 183,929K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 39,097,574 shares representing 14.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,302,476 shares, representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAC by 19.73% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 35,448,330 shares representing 13.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,440,506 shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAC by 32.81% over the last quarter.

Marquard & Bahls holds 15,033,000 shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIBC Asset Management holds 10,956,918 shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,982,562 shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAC by 16.00% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 5,189,062 shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Transalta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with clean, affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada’s largest producers of wind power and Alberta’s largest producer of hydro-electric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and has been recognized by CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) as an industry leader on Climate Change Management. TransAlta is proud to have achieved the Silver level PAR (Progressive Aboriginal Relations) designation by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

