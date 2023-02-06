Bank Of Montreal Cuts Stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII)

Fintel reports that Bank Of Montreal has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.91MM shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII). This represents 2.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 15, 2022 they reported 8.34MM shares and 6.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 53.19% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in Churchill Capital Corp VII. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.57%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CVII is 0.3987%, an increase of 34.0396%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.45% to 127,606K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Magnetar Financial holds 11,059,870 shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 576,895 shares, representing an increase of 94.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVII by 2,486.34% over the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 6,497,938 shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,401,098 shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVII by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 6,421,705 shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,156,987 shares, representing an increase of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVII by 6.79% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,380,686 shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,405,393 shares, representing an increase of 18.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVII by 17.14% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 5,046,108 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

