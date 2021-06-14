Bank of Montreal CEO sees growth in U.S. share of earnings, even without M&A

TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal BMO.TO expects its earnings contribution from the U.S. to keep growing, even without any mergers and acquisitions, driven by a much smaller market share than at home and nearly C$1 trillion ($823.38 billion) of assets, Chief Executive Officer Darryl White said on Monday.

"We do think we have plenty of scale," and the ability to compete with both banks of similar as well as smaller size, White said at a Morgan Stanley conference, adding that the bank's U.S. market share is between 1% and 5% based on the business line, versus 10% to 35% in Canada. "And we do it off the scale of our global balance sheet of C$950 billion."

($1 = 1.2145 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Leslie Adler)

