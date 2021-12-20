Bank of Montreal Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BMO

In trading on Monday, shares of Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $100.96, changing hands as low as $100.54 per share. Bank of Montreal (Quebec) shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMO's low point in its 52 week range is $73.69 per share, with $112.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.59.

