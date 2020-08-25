Bank of Montreal Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BMO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.82, changing hands as high as $61.87 per share. Bank of Montreal (Quebec) shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMO's low point in its 52 week range is $38.31 per share, with $79.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.89.

