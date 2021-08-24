Bank of Montreal Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled C$2.28 billion, or C$3.41 per share. This compares with C$1.23 billion, or C$1.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Bank of Montreal reported adjusted earnings of C$2.29 billion or C$3.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to C$7.56 billion from C$7.19 billion last year.

Bank of Montreal earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): C$2.29 Bln. vs. C$1.26 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$3.44 vs. C$1.85 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$7.56 Bln vs. C$7.19 Bln last year.

