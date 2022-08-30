Bank of Montreal Bottom Line Retreats In Q3

(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$1.37 billion, or C$1.95 per share. This compares with C$2.28 billion, or C$3.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Bank of Montreal reported adjusted earnings of C$2.13 billion or C$3.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.3% to C$6.10 billion from C$7.56 billion last year.

Bank of Montreal earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

