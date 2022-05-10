Bank of Montreal (BMO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bank of Montreal (BMO) closed at $101.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.73% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the bank had lost 11.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 10.63% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 11.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bank of Montreal as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 25, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post earnings of $2.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.47 billion, up 13.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.67 per share and revenue of $22.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.49% and +2.5%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of Montreal should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Bank of Montreal is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Bank of Montreal is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.96, which means Bank of Montreal is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that BMO has a PEG ratio of 1.32 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.71 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

