Bank of Montreal (BMO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $108.77, changing hands as low as $108.51 per share. Bank of Montreal (Quebec) shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMO's low point in its 52 week range is $93.19 per share, with $122.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.57.

