Bank of Montreal (BMO) Rises 2.4% Despite Lower Q4 Earnings

Bank of Montreal BMO reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 31) results. Adjusted earnings per share of C$2.81 declined 7.6% year over year.

A significant surge in provisions for credit losses and a rise in expenses hurt the results. However, rising net interest income (NII), non interest income and solid balance sheet were tailwinds. These cheered investors, as shares of the company gained 2.4% on the NYSE following the release.

After considering non-recurring items, net income was C$1.62 billion ($1.19 billion), which decreased 63.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Total revenues (on an adjusted basis), net of insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB) were C$8.22 billion ($6.06 billion), up 18.9% year over year.

NII jumped 11.6% to C$4.96 billion ($3.65 billion). Non-interest income came in at C$3.42 billion ($2.52 billion), surging 62.4%.

Adjusted non-interest expenses increased 26.4% to C$5 billion ($3.68 billion).

The adjusted efficiency ratio (net of CCPB) was 60.8%, up from 57.2% as of Oct 31, 2022. A rise in the efficiency ratio indicates a deterioration in profitability.

Provision for credit losses was C$446 million ($328.5 million) in the reported quarter compared with C$226 million in the year-ago quarter.

Loans & Deposits Rise

As of Oct 31, 2023, total assets were C$1.29 trillion ($933.54 billion), up 3.6% from the prior-quarter end.

Bank of Montreal’s total net loans increased 4.1% to C$656.48 billion ($473.86 billion). Total deposits grew 3% to C$909.68 billion ($656.63 billion) from the prior-quarter end.

Profitability Ratios Decent & Capital Ratios Deteriorate

Bank of Montreal’s return on common equity (as adjusted) was 11.7% in the fiscal fourth quarter compared with 12.9% on Oct 31, 2022. Adjusted return on tangible common equity was 16% compared with 14% in the year-ago quarter.

As of Oct 31, 2023, the Common Equity Tier-I ratio was 12.5%, down from 16.7% a year ago. Tier-I capital ratio was 14.1% compared with the previous year’s 18.4%.

Our Take

Bank of Montreal’s focus and efforts align with its organic and business restructuring strategies and are anticipated to support revenues in the upcoming period. The acquisition of LoyaltyOne’s AIR MILES Reward Program business is likely to aid top-line growth. The acquisition of Bank of the West will improve the company’s presence in the Western and Midwestern parts of the United States.

However, elevated expenses and an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop are headwinds. Further, weakness in capital markets business will likely weigh on BMO’s financials.

Performance of Other Foreign Banks

Toronto-Dominion Bank TD reported fiscal fourth-quarter (ended Oct 31) and 2023 results. Quarterly adjusted net income of C$3.51 billion ($2.58 billion) decreased 13.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The results of TD were adversely impacted by higher expenses and a rise in provision for credit losses. Nonetheless, a rise in adjusted revenues and a strong balance sheet position acted as tailwinds during the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s CM fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 31) results, adjusted earnings per share of C$1.57 grew 13% from the prior-year quarter.

Results benefited from a rise in revenues, lower expenses, robust loan balance and a strong balance sheet position. However, a substantial rise in provisions acted as a headwind for CM.

