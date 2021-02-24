Bank of Montreal (BMO) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Bank of Montreal in Focus

Bank of Montreal (BMO) is headquartered in Toronto, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 6.17% since the start of the year. The bank is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.83 per share, with a dividend yield of 4.12%. This compares to the Banks - Foreign industry's yield of 1.5% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.44%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $3.33 is up 5.8% from last year. In the past five-year period, Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 5.13%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Bank of Montreal's current payout ratio is 55%, meaning it paid out 55% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

BMO is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $6.68 per share, with earnings expected to increase 16.58% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that BMO is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Bank Of Montreal (BMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.