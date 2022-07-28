Bank of Montreal (BMO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bank of Montreal (BMO) closed at $99.72, marking a +0.41% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the bank had gained 3.07% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.97% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bank of Montreal as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.46, down 12.14% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.44 per share and revenue of $21.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.26% and -0.47%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of Montreal. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. Bank of Montreal is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Bank of Montreal currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.32, which means Bank of Montreal is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that BMO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.79 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

