Bank of Montreal (BMO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bank of Montreal (BMO) closed at $108.55, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.99%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the bank had lost 9.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 8.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Bank of Montreal will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 25, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post earnings of $2.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.42%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.47 billion, up 13.29% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.67 per share and revenue of $22.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.49% and +2.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of Montreal. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Bank of Montreal is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Bank of Montreal currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.44.

Investors should also note that BMO has a PEG ratio of 1.39 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BMO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.