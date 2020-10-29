Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Bank Of Montreal (BMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.796 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $60.07, the dividend yield is 5.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMO was $60.07, representing a -24.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.93 and a 56.8% increase over the 52 week low of $38.31.

BMO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Royal Bank Of Canada (RY). BMO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.2. Zacks Investment Research reports BMO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -24.54%, compared to an industry average of -30%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BMO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BMO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BMO as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA)

iShares Trust (IPFF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IPFF with an increase of 6.65% over the last 100 days. FLCA has the highest percent weighting of BMO at 3.24%.

