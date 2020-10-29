Dividends
BMO

Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Bank Of Montreal (BMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.796 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $60.07, the dividend yield is 5.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMO was $60.07, representing a -24.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.93 and a 56.8% increase over the 52 week low of $38.31.

BMO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Royal Bank Of Canada (RY). BMO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.2. Zacks Investment Research reports BMO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -24.54%, compared to an industry average of -30%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BMO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BMO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BMO as a top-10 holding:

  • Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA)
  • iShares Trust (IPFF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IPFF with an increase of 6.65% over the last 100 days. FLCA has the highest percent weighting of BMO at 3.24%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMO

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular