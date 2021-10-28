Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Bank Of Montreal (BMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.834 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.65% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $110.88, the dividend yield is 3.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMO was $110.88, representing a -0.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $111.87 and a 87.87% increase over the 52 week low of $59.02.

BMO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.43. Zacks Investment Research reports BMO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 75.01%, compared to an industry average of 28.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bmo Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BMO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BMO as a top-10 holding:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA)

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO)

Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB)

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IDMO with an increase of 9.7% over the last 100 days. BBCA has the highest percent weighting of BMO at 3.29%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.