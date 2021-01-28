Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Bank Of Montreal (BMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.832 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.52% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMO was $75.82, representing a -5.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.40 and a 97.91% increase over the 52 week low of $38.31.

BMO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Royal Bank Of Canada (RY). BMO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.63. Zacks Investment Research reports BMO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.12%, compared to an industry average of -14.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BMO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BMO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BMO as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IPFF)

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IPFF with an increase of 7.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BMO at 1.89%.

