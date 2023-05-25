Bank of Montreal (BMO) Declares $1.47 Dividend

Bank of Montreal said on May 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share ($5.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.43 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2023 will receive the payment on August 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $82.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.09%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Montreal. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMO is 0.33%, a decrease of 9.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 322,626K shares. The put/call ratio of BMO is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.54% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank of Montreal is 106.55. The forecasts range from a low of 73.96 to a high of $125.76. The average price target represents an increase of 28.54% from its latest reported closing price of 82.89.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of Montreal is 32,339MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 66,216K shares representing 9.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,828K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 89.22% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 24,059K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,107K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 16,488K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,949K shares, representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 41.15% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 15,635K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,211K shares, representing an increase of 15.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 17.84% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 13,390K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,659K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 8.09% over the last quarter.

Bank of Montreal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, Bank of Montreal (BMO) is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $973 billionas of January 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

