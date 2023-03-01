Bank of Montreal (BMO) Declares $1.43 Dividend

Bank of Montreal said on February 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.43 per share ($5.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.43 per share.

At the current share price of $95.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.96%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.21% Upside

As of March 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank of Montreal is $108.60. The forecasts range from a low of $67.82 to a high of $128.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.21% from its latest reported closing price of $95.93.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of Montreal is $32,339MM. The projected annual EPS is $14.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 675 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Montreal. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMO is 0.37%, an increase of 1.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.54% to 330,345K shares. The put/call ratio of BMO is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 64,828K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,645K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 87.91% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 24,059K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,107K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 15,949K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,687K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 36.58% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 13,659K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,383K shares, representing an increase of 9.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 13,211K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,747K shares, representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 47.31% over the last quarter.

Bank of Montreal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, Bank of Montreal (BMO) is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $973 billionas of January 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

