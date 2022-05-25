US Markets
BMO

Bank of Montreal beats second-quarter profit estimates

Contributors
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Manya Saini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Bank of Montreal beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, on higher interest income and lower credit-loss provisions offsetting rising expenses and lower wealth management and capital markets earnings.

TORONTO, May 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal BMO.TO beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, on higher interest income and lower credit-loss provisions offsetting rising expenses and lower wealth management and capital markets earnings.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.19 billion ($1.71 billion), or C$3.23, in the three months ended April 30, from C$2.1 billion, or C$3.13, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$3.21 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canada's fourth-largest lender reported overall net profit of C$4.76 billion, or C$7.13 a share, up from C$1.3 billion, or C$1.91, a year ago.

($1 = 1.2834 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular