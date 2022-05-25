Bank of Montreal beats second-quarter profit estimates

TORONTO, May 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal BMO.TO beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, on higher interest income and lower credit-loss provisions offsetting rising expenses and lower wealth management and capital markets earnings.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.19 billion ($1.71 billion), or C$3.23, in the three months ended April 30, from C$2.1 billion, or C$3.13, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$3.21 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canada's fourth-largest lender reported overall net profit of C$4.76 billion, or C$7.13 a share, up from C$1.3 billion, or C$1.91, a year ago.

($1 = 1.2834 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.