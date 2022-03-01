US Markets
Bank of Montreal beats profit estimates on capital markets boost

Bank of Montreal beat analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by strength in the lender's capital markets unit.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$3.89 per share in the three months ended Jan. 31, compared with C$3.06 a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$3.28 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

