Bank of Montreal beats profit estimates lifted by business lending, capital markets grew

Nichola Saminather Reuters
Manya Saini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Bank of Montreal (BMO) beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, with earnings rising 27% from a year earlier as capital markets strength, commercial loan growth and a recovery of provisions for loan losses offset higher expenses.

TORONTO, March 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal (BMO) BMO.TO beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, with earnings rising 27% from a year earlier as capital markets strength, commercial loan growth and a recovery of provisions for loan losses offset higher expenses.

Canada's fourth-biggest lender said net income excluding one-off items rose to C$3.89 per share in the three months ended Jan. 31, compared with C$3.06 a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$3.28 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The lender became the fourth Canadian bank to report better-than-expected quarterly results, with capital markets and an improving non-mortgage lending environment the primary drivers, although continued releases of reserves set aside to cover bad loans have also helped.

BMO's capital markets earnings surged 47%, driven by both higher revenues in investment and corporate banking and higher client activity in the trading unit.

Average commercial loans grew 10% from a year ago, outpacing an 8% increase in residential mortgages, which have been the primary driver of lending growth for Canadian banks during the pandemic.

The sole decline came from wealth management, where adjusted earnings fell 8% from a year earlier, as expense growth outpaced an increase in revenues.

Adjusted expenses increased 7% from a year earlier.

The bank recovered loan loss reserves of C$99 million, compared with analysts' expectations that it would take C$625,000.

But even adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings increased 18% from a year earlier.

