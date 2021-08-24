US Markets
Bank of Montreal beats profit estimates

Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

TORONTO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal BMO.TO beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit on Tuesday, as it released $70 million in reserves set aside to cover credit losses and saw growth across its business.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.29 billion, or C$3.44, in the three months ended July 31, compared with C$1.26 billion, or C$1.85, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$2.94 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

