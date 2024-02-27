Bank of Montreal Announces Drop In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$1.29 billion, or C$1.73 per share. This compares with C$1.71 billion, or C$2.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Bank of Montreal reported adjusted earnings of C$1.89 billion or C$2.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.8% to C$7.67 billion from C$8.32 billion last year.

Bank of Montreal earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$1.29 Bln. vs. C$1.71 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$1.73 vs. C$2.19 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$7.67 Bln vs. C$8.32 Bln last year.

