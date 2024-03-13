Bank of Mexico's Mejia eyes rate cut, but cautious on above-target inflation

Updates with additional detail

MEXICO CITY, March 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Omar Mejia argued in a podcast published on Wednesday that it is not premature to consider lowering the bank's benchmark interest rate, though he cautioned that any future cuts should remain restrictive.

The bank's interest rate currently stands at a historic high of 11.25%, and the monetary authority is set to meet later this month.

Mejia, speaking on a podcast by bank Banorte, said that the challenge going forward would be to adjust the key lending rate in a way that is consistent with inflation that is dropping but still above the central bank's target.

Mexican headline inflation slowed to 4.40% in February, still above the bank's target range of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

"We still have a long way to go on this disinflationary path," Mejia said, though he cautioned that challenges, including the stickiness of services inflation, remained.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Raul Cortes; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

