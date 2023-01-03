US Markets

Bank of Mexico's Heath says central bank can operate with four board members

January 03, 2023 — 11:34 am EST

MEXICO CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Bank of Mexico board member Jonathan Heath said on Tuesday that the central bank's institutional design is "very robust" and can operate well with only four board members.

Heath's comments come as fellow Bank of Mexico board member Gerardo Esquivel's term has ended and he has yet to be replaced on the five-member board.

