Bank of Mexico's Heath does not see interest rate reaching 12%

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Mexico board member Jonathan Heath said in a newspaper interview published on Monday that he does not see the central bank's benchmark interest rate reaching 12%.

"In my very personal opinion and based on the data available today, I do not see the terminal rate reaching 12%, but rather I estimate that it will be located in a range of 11.25% to 11.75%," Heath told newspaper El Financiero.

The central bank's governing board raised its key interest rate to a record 11% this month amid stubborn inflation.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle Editing by Dave Graham)

