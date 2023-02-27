US Markets

Bank of Mexico's Heath does not see interest rate reaching 12%

February 27, 2023 — 09:10 am EST

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Mexico board member Jonathan Heath said in a newspaper interview published on Monday that he does not see the central bank's benchmark interest rate reaching 12%.

"In my very personal opinion and based on the data available today, I do not see the terminal rate reaching 12%, but rather I estimate that it will be located in a range of 11.25% to 11.75%," Heath told newspaper El Financiero.

The central bank's governing board raised its key interest rate to a record 11% this month amid stubborn inflation.

