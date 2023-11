MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico on Wednesday forecast economic growth of 3.3% for 2023, up from a prior view of 3.0%, and said it sees the economy expanding by 3.0% in 2024, versus a prior projection of 2.1%.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle and Sarah Morland; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.