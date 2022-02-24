Bank of Mexico to monitor inflation closely for future policy decisions

Adds comments from central bank minutes, background

MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico said that for future monetary policy decisions its board will monitor inflationary pressures and the factors impacting its path and expectations, as some measures of inflation run at levels not seen in two decades.

Its five-member board "will monitor thoroughly inflationary pressures as well as all factors that have an incidence on the foreseen path for inflation and its expectations," according to minutes from the bank's Feb. 10 policy decision published on Thursday.

Four of the bank's board members voted to raise the benchmark interest rate at that meeting by 50 basis points to 6.00%, a sixth straight increase, as policymakers sought to keep price pressures in check with inflation running high.

Board member Gerardo Esquivel voted in favor of increasing the key rate by 25 basis points to 5.75%.

In deciding to hike rates the board considered the magnitude and diversity of shocks affecting inflation, the risk of medium-term and long-term inflation expectations and price formation becoming contaminated, and challenges posed by the ongoing tightening of global monetary and financial conditions, the minutes said.

Mexican core price inflation in the first half of February climbed to levels not seen in over 20 years, according to official data published on Thursday, underscoring the challenges the Bank of Mexico faces to tame rising consumer prices.

