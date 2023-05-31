News & Insights

US Markets

Bank of Mexico signals 'prolonged' interest rate hold

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

May 31, 2023 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by Brendan O'Boyle and Isabel Woodford for Reuters ->

By Brendan O'Boyle and Isabel Woodford

MEXICO CITY, May 31 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank on Wednesday signaled it would hold the country's benchmark interest rate at its current all-time high for an extended period of time in order to bring inflation down to the bank's target range.

"To achieve orderly and sustained convergence of headline inflation to the 3% target, the bank's governing board considers that it will be necessary to maintain the benchmark rate at its current level for a prolonged period," the Bank of Mexico said in its quarterly economic report.

In its quarterly report, the bank also raised its economic growth forecast for 2023 to 2.3%, an upward revision from 1.6% in its March report.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle and Isabel Woodford; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.