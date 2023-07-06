Bank of Mexico sees rates staying on hold as inflation remains complex

Adds context of inflation and quotes from the minutes

MEXICO CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico's governing board said the benchmark interest rate is likely to remain on hold at 11.25% for an "extended period", minutes from the bank's last monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday, as inflation remains "complex."

The Bank of Mexico, known as Banxico, unanimously held its benchmark interest rate steady at the meeting for a second time, after a nearly two-year rate-hike cycle in which it raised the rate by 725 basis points to combat inflation.

Banxico has been repeating the message that rates will need to remain on hold in order to bring inflation down to its 3% target, which most of the bank's five board members forecast will happen in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The bank's board "estimates that the inflationary outlook will be complicated and uncertain throughout the entire forecast horizon, with upward risks," the minutes said.

It added that "in order to achieve an orderly and sustained convergence of headline inflation to the 3% target, it considers that it will be necessary to maintain the reference rate at its current level for an extended period."

Annual inflation in Mexico slowed more than expected in the first half of June, reaching 5.18%; levels not seen since March 2021.

Banxico's decision to hold the rate steady comes as the Mexican economy and the peso have shown strength.

Several board members noted the domestic economy's "resilience in a complex external environment," with the labor market also strong and unemployment at historically low levels

Nonetheless, most members also said some indicators pointed to a "deceleration in economic activity in the second quarter."

(Reporting by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

