News & Insights

US Markets

Bank of Mexico raises 2023 growth forecast, though says slowdown ahead

Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

August 30, 2023 — 03:06 pm EDT

Written by Brendan O'Boyle for Reuters ->

Recasts with slowdown, adds details throughout

MEXICO CITY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank raised its economic growth forecast to 3.0% for 2023 in its quarterly report on Wednesday, up from 2.3% in its previous report, but maintained its warning that a slowdown in the economy was likely.

The central bank also revised its forecast for 2024 economic growth to 2.1%, up from 1.6% seen in its previous report.

The Bank of Mexico, known as Banxico, said that "a slowdown in economic activity is still anticipated... in line with the expected behavior of the U.S. economy."

Banxico also stressed once again that it would hold the country's benchmark interest rate at its current all-time high for an extended period of time in order to bring inflation down to the bank's target range.

In its quarterly report, the bank also slightly lowered its headline inflation forecast for the last quarter of 2023 to 4.6% from 4.7% previously.

However, it slightly raised its core inflation forecast for the quarter to 5.1%, from 5.0% previously.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.