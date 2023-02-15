Bank of Mexico monetary posture in restrictive territory, says bank board member

MEXICO CITY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Irene Espinosa said on Wednesday that the bank's monetary posture is in restrictive territory and that the balance of risks to inflation remains tilted to the upside.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by Anthony Esposito; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

