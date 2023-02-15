US Markets

Bank of Mexico monetary posture in restrictive territory, says bank board member

February 15, 2023 — 11:00 am EST

Written by Adriana Barrera for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Irene Espinosa said on Wednesday that the bank's monetary posture is in restrictive territory and that the balance of risks to inflation remains tilted to the upside.

