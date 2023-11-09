News & Insights

US Markets

Bank of Mexico maintains 11.25% interest rate, will hold "for some time"

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

November 09, 2023 — 02:10 pm EST

Written by Isabel Woodford, Brendan O'Boyle, Anthony Esposito for Reuters ->

Adds Banxico reasoning and forecasts in paragraph 4-8

MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico held its benchmark interest at 11.25% on Thursday for a fifth consecutive monetary policy meeting, as expected, underscoring it would maintain the reference rate at its current level for "some time," a moderation in language from previous statements.

The decision by the central bank's five-member board was unanimous.

All analysts polled in a Reuters survey had expected Banxico, as the central bank is also known, to hold borrowing costs at the current all-time high of 11.25%. The rate has sat steady since March, following the central bank's rate-hiking cycle that began in June 2021.

In a statement, Banxico said that expectations for headline inflation remained unchanged from its last monetary policy meeting in September.

The bank's board maintained a previous forecast of inflation converging to the bank's target of 3%, plus or minus a percentage point, in the second quarter of 2025.

"In order to achieve an orderly and sustained convergence of headline inflation to the 3% target, the reference rate must be maintained at its current level for some time," the bank said.

The language marks a change from previous rate decisions that forecast the rate's hold "for an extended period."

"Although the outlook remains complicated, progress on disinflation has been made," the bank said.

Inflation has been steadily declining in Latin America's second-largest economy, with data earlier in the day showing inflation easing in October for the ninth consecutive month.

Annual headline inflation hit 4.26% last month, down from 4.45% in September and the lowest since February 2021, although still above Banxico's target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

(Reporting by Isabel Woodford, Brendan O'Boyle and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.