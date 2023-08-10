News & Insights

Bank of Mexico keeps interest rate steady at 11.25% citing inflation concerns

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

August 10, 2023 — 03:07 pm EDT

Written by Brendan O'Boyle for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico maintained its benchmark interest at 11.25% on Thursday, in line with analysts' forecasts, underscoring that the inflationary outlook remains "very complex."

The decision by the central bank's five-member board was unanimous.

